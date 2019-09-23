Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Stacks up 13 stops
Wright made 13 tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Wright matched the tackle count from the first two weeks of the season combined in this contest. He was flying around the field helping make plays, although the Seahawks had extreme difficulty taking down Saints RB Alvin Kamara. It was a promising sight for fantasy owners, but Wright and the Seahawks' defense will need to be better in Week 4's game versus the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...