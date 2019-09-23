Wright made 13 tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Wright matched the tackle count from the first two weeks of the season combined in this contest. He was flying around the field helping make plays, although the Seahawks had extreme difficulty taking down Saints RB Alvin Kamara. It was a promising sight for fantasy owners, but Wright and the Seahawks' defense will need to be better in Week 4's game versus the Cardinals.

