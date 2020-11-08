Wright exited Sunday's loss to the Bills with a sprained ankle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wright finished the game with two tackles and a sack, and he left in the second half. Coach Pete Carroll didn't have an update on the severity of Wright's injury, so we may need to wait until practices start Wednesday to get clarity on his condition. If Wright's forced to miss any time, Cody Barton likely would take over as the starting strong-side linebacker.
More News
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Records INT in win•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Back to work Thursday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Outstanding in Week 4 win•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Hits double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Gains medical clearance•