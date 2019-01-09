Wright made 31 tackles, four pass breakups and an interceptions in six games this season.

Wright is a strong run-stopper for the Seahawks, and he showed his veteran experience with a timely interception in the fourth quarter of the wild-card playoff game versus the Cowboys. This was the first season that Wright was unable to play 13 or more games, as he was sidelined 11 contests with a knee injury. Wright will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and the Seahawks will want to keep his veteran presence around at the right price in case Shaquem Griffin is unable to take the reins yet. That price could be steep, however, as he posted four straight 100-tackle seasons between 2014 and 2017.