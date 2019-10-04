Play

Wright had 10 tackles (seven solo) in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

Wright reached double-digit tackles for the second time this season as he led the Seahawks in the category Thursday. The 30-year-old has 42 tackles (21 solo) and two passes defensed through five games.

