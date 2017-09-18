Play

Wright recorded a team-high eight total tackles and a pass deflection in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury and being limited in practice last week, Wright still managed to show out in Sunday's win over San Fransisco. Wright has now posted 17 tackles (12 solo) through two games this season and should be a consistent contributor in that area so long as he remains healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories