Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Traveling for treatment
Wright (knee) is away from the team Wednesday while seeking treatment for his knee injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wright has not practiced since suffering a knee injury during a Week 10 loss to the Rams. The details of the veteran linebacker's injury remain undisclosed, but the fact that he's going to the extent of seeking independent treatment is somewhat concerning. There's know way of knowing when, or if, Wright will retake the field this season for the time being.
More News
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Will not play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Could miss another game or two•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Inactive for Week 11•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Misses practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...