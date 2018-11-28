Wright (knee) is away from the team Wednesday while seeking treatment for his knee injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Wright has not practiced since suffering a knee injury during a Week 10 loss to the Rams. The details of the veteran linebacker's injury remain undisclosed, but the fact that he's going to the extent of seeking independent treatment is somewhat concerning. There's know way of knowing when, or if, Wright will retake the field this season for the time being.