Wright was unable to play through the entirety of Sunday's 36-31 loss against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Wright played only 60 percent of defensive snaps during Seattle's loss to the Rams in Week 10, his lowest defensive workload since making his 2018 debut in Week 8. The veteran linebacker could still be hampered by his lingering knee injury, so Wright's participation in practice is worth monitoring as Thursday's tilt against the Packers approaches.