Wright (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
There's no indication that this is related to COVID-19, but it's worth monitoring nonetheless. Wright was fantastic in Week 4 against the Dolphins, stopping screen passes behind the line of scrimmage and breaking up three passes. With Dalvin Cook and the Vikings coming to town Sunday, Wright will be critical in shutting down check-down passes and a commanding run offense.
