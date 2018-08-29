Coach Pete Carroll hopes Wright (knee) will only be out for a couple weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite saying Wright's arthroscopic procedure went well, Carroll essentially seems to be conceding that the linebacker won't be ready for Week 1 in Denver. The Seahawks likely will turn to rookie fourth-round pick Shaquem Griffin as the starter at weakside linebacker, but it isn't entirely clear if Griffin will occupy Wright's usual three-down role.