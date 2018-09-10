Wright (knee) is not expected to play in the Seahawks' Week 2 tilt against the Bears, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Wright underwent arthroscopic knee surgery two weeks ago and is progressing through recovery currently. The team hasn't gone so far as to rule him out, but it would be surprising to see him suited up in Chicago. Look for Shaquem Griffen to see another start if Wright is indeed held out.

More News
Our Latest Stories