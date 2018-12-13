Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Unlikely to return Week 15
Coach Pete Carroll indicated Wright (knee) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Wright has sat out the last four games with the knee injury, but was able to take part in the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday. The 29-year-old will likely have to look towards the Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs, though until he actually returns to practice there is little reason to be optimistic for his chances of playing. Austin Calitro should see an increased defensive role with Wright sidelined and Mychal Kendricks (lower leg) now out for the season.
