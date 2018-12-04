Wright (knee) will begin running this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's a good sign for Wright moving forward, but there's still no word as to when the 28-year-old will return this season, if at all. Depending on how he holds up this week could help paint a clearer image as to where he stands down the road. Recently reinstated linebacker, Mychal Kendricks, stands a good chance to assume Wright's spot until he's back.

