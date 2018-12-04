Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Will begin running
Wright (knee) will begin running this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It's a good sign for Wright moving forward, but there's still no word as to when the 28-year-old will return this season, if at all. Depending on how he holds up this week could help paint a clearer image as to where he stands down the road. Recently reinstated linebacker, Mychal Kendricks, stands a good chance to assume Wright's spot until he's back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...