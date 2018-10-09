Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Will miss another game
Coach Pete Carroll ruled Wright (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, Carroll said Wright will resume running this week, but it would be "too much to ask" the linebacker make the trip with the Seahawks to London for Sunday's matchup. Though Wright has yet to suit up this season, the expectation is that with two more weeks to ramp up from the injury -- the Seahawks are on bye in Week 7 -- the 29-year-old will be ready to make his debut in Seattle's subsequent game Oct. 28 in Detroit. Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Martin will likely lose out on snaps once Wright is back to full strength.
