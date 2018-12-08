Wright (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The news was to be expected after coach Pete Carroll said he was "hopeful" Wright could return this season, indicating a longer recovery was necessary. The 29-year-old resumed running last Monday and had a workout Wednesday, but remains without a timetable for his return. Wright should be considered out indefinitely until the team indicates otherwise.