Wright (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright picked up a shoulder injury this week but didn't miss a practice and is good to go for Sunday. The 30-year-old has been a valuable IDP option this season with 83 tackles (41 solo) and one interception in 10 games.

