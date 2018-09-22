Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright has been recovering from the knee surgery he underwent at the end of training camp. Head coach Pete Carroll originally seemed optimistic he could return this week, but that will not be the case. Still, he appears to be trending in a positive direction, and will set his sights on a possible Week 4 return.

