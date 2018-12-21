Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Will see snap count
Wright (knee) will receive limited snaps against the Chiefs on Sunday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
It's no surprise that Wright will be eased into action with a snap count, considering that the veteran linebacker has been dealing with a lingering knee issue all season. Expect Wright to play a rotational role versus the Chiefs, as the 29-year-old attempts to return to full health in time for the playoffs.
