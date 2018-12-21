Wright (knee) will receive limited snaps against the Chiefs on Sunday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

It's no surprise that Wright will be eased into action with a snap count, considering that the veteran linebacker has been dealing with a lingering knee issue all season. Expect Wright to play a rotational role versus the Chiefs, as the 29-year-old attempts to return to full health in time for the playoffs.

