Wright (concussion) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Wright will miss his first game since the 2013 campaign, but luckily for the Seahawks, Bobby Wagner (hamstring) will be active. In order to stop Rams RB Todd Gurley, Seattle will likely call upon a mix of D.J. Alexander, Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin.

