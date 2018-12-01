Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Won't play Week 13
Wright (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
As expected, Wright will remain sidelined as he continues to nurse what appears to be a significant knee injury. Shaquem Griffin will therefore benefit from an uptick in snaps during Sunday's divisional tilt against the 49ers. Coach Pete Carroll said that Wright will undergo further evaluation Wednesday or Thursday next week, after which time the Seahawks will decide how to proceed with regard to the veteran's knee issue.
