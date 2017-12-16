Palacio was signed to the Seahawks' 53-man roster Saturday.

Palacio has spent the bulk of the past two seasons on the team's practice squad. The 23-year-old is likely to be a depth linebacker for the Seahawks, but with Bobby Wagner (hamstring) listed as questionable and K.J. Wright (concussion) as doubtful, defensive opportunities could be available against the Rams on Sunday.

