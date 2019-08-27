Seahawks' Kahlil Lewis: Lands in Seattle

Lewis signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Lewis previously spent time with the Falcons this offseason, but was unable to carve out a depth role in the team's crowded wideout corps. The rookie out of Cincinnati faces better opportunity in Seattle, with both DK Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) nursing injuries. He'll likely need to show well on special teams in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.