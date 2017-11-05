Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Active for Sunday

Chancellor (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Chancellor was expected to be ready for this matchup, which is crucial since fellow safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) is sitting out. The Seahawks will have a good test Sunday against a steady Washington pass attack, so Chancellor should have ample opportunities to be a solid IDP threat.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories