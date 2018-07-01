Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Appears to be retiring after eight seasons
Chancellor (neck) announced his retirement from football Sunday after final scans on his neck 'showed no healing', per his official Twitter account.
In a heartfelt note, Chancellor explained that the neck injury he sustained last season has not improved, and to continue to play football would be to risk paralysis. The long-time member of the Legion of Boom will end his career with 109 games played, four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl in 2014. Chancellor has long been one of the most feared safeties in the NFL, and was a big facet of the dominant Seattle defenses over the course of the last half-decade. Bradley McDougald filled in for Chancellor after he sustained his neck injury last season and figures to be first in line to take starting reps at strong safety for the Seahawks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, since Chancellor is retiring as a result of not being medically cleared to resume playing, he stands to collect $6.2 million in guaranteed money this year and $5.2 million in guaranteed base salary next season.
