Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Avoiding surgery, for now

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Chancellor (neck) doesn't require surgery at the moment, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Chancellor will soon follow fellow Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman (Achilles) onto injured reserve, but the former is counting on rehabilitation to get him back to 100 percent. Once he recovers, Chancellor may have a big decision to make, as Carroll seemed to intimate retirement could be considered by the 29-year-old, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The Seahawks are staring down the final five games of the season with Earl Thomas and Bradley McDougald as their starting safety combo.