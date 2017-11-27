Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Avoiding surgery, for now
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Chancellor (neck) doesn't require surgery at the moment, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Chancellor will soon follow fellow Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman (Achilles) onto injured reserve, but the former is counting on rehabilitation to get him back to 100 percent. Once he recovers, Chancellor may have a big decision to make, as Carroll seemed to intimate retirement could be considered by the 29-year-old, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The Seahawks are staring down the final five games of the season with Earl Thomas and Bradley McDougald as their starting safety combo.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Officially done for season•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Expected to miss remainder of season•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Not expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Going through tests•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Dealing with stinger injury•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Makes 10 tackles•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.