Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Dealing with stinger injury

Chancellor sustained a stinger in last Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Chancellor played 71 of 80 defensive snaps and had his best game of the season with 10 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble. The 29-year-old will continue to be evaluated as the week wears on, and his practice participation or lack thereof should provide a bit more clarity to the situation.

