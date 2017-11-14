Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Dealing with stinger injury
Chancellor sustained a stinger in last Thursday's win over the Cardinals.
Chancellor played 71 of 80 defensive snaps and had his best game of the season with 10 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble. The 29-year-old will continue to be evaluated as the week wears on, and his practice participation or lack thereof should provide a bit more clarity to the situation.
