Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Expected to miss remainder of season
Chancellor (neck) is not expected to return this season, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
The Seahawks originally ruled Chancellor out for Week 11 after he was sidelined at practice throughout the week, but it now looks like his neck injury is severe enough to keep him out all season. Seattle's secondary will now be without Chancellor and Richard Sherman (Achilles) for the rest of the year, which certainly figures to effect their results on the field. Delano Hill, a rookie third-round pick, will presumably fill in for Chancellor.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Not expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Going through tests•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Dealing with stinger injury•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Makes 10 tackles•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Active for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Questionable, but 'fine' to play•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.