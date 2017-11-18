Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Expected to miss remainder of season

Chancellor (neck) is not expected to return this season, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

The Seahawks originally ruled Chancellor out for Week 11 after he was sidelined at practice throughout the week, but it now looks like his neck injury is severe enough to keep him out all season. Seattle's secondary will now be without Chancellor and Richard Sherman (Achilles) for the rest of the year, which certainly figures to effect their results on the field. Delano Hill, a rookie third-round pick, will presumably fill in for Chancellor.