Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Full participant Thursday

Chancellor was dealing with an ankle injury and was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Chancellor was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but his full participation Thursday should quell the injury concerns. The Seahawks were likely just being caution with their veteran safety early in the week.

