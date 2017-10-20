Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Full participant Thursday
Chancellor was dealing with an ankle injury and was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Chancellor was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but his full participation Thursday should quell the injury concerns. The Seahawks were likely just being caution with their veteran safety early in the week.
