Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Future to be determined this summer

General manager John Schneider said Monday that Chancellor has a scan scheduled for late June or early July to determine his playing future, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Chancellor's 2017 campaign ended abruptly Week 10, when he sustained an unspecified neck injury and landed on injured reserve. In a press conference after the season, coach Pete Carroll revealed that Chancellor was in danger of not playing again. However, Chancellor threw a wrench into that line of thinking in February, stating he'll suit up again if he gains medical clearance. The crossroads for his career presumably will arrive early in the summer, but the Seahawks likely are inclined to address the situation with a draft pick later this week.