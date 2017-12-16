Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Lands on injured reserve
The Seahawks placed Chancellor (neck) on injured reserve Saturday, Tony Drovetto of the team's official site reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll is nearly three weeks removed from ruling Chancellor out for the remainder of the season, but the Seahawks avoided the obvious roster move with no clear needs elsewhere on the roster. The linebacker corps is bracing for potential absences from Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (wright), though, forcing the team's hand. Opening up a roster spot with the placement of Chancellor on IR, the Seahawks bolstered depth at linebacker with the promotion of Kache Palacio from the practice squad.
More News
