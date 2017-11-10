Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Makes 10 tackles
Chancellor compiled 10 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble against the Cardinals on Thursday.
Chancellor only had two prior games this season with over five tackles, so it's clear the Seahawks are leaning on him more in the absence of fellow safety, Earl Thomas (hamstring). There's no clear timeline for Thomas' return, so more elite performances in the near future for Chancellor.
