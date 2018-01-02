Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: May not play again

Head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Tuesday that Chancellor (neck) may not play again. "Cliff [Avril] and Kam [Chancellor] are going to have a hard time playing football again," Carroll said. "The jury is not out on that yet."

Chancellor didn't take another snap after injuring his neck Week 10. The strong safety opted to avoid surgery on the region with the hope rehab will get him back into playing shape. However, Carroll's comments sung an ominous tone with three years remaining on Chancellor's contract. Expect Chancellor and the Seahawks to explore every option at his disposal in the coming months.