Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: No practice Wednesday
Chancellor (ankle) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Chancellor underwent offseason surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle, so Wednesday's absence may be a rest day instead of a more recent development. His listing on ensuing injury reports this week will determine whether this is the case.
