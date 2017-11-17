Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Not expected to play
Seahawks teammate Earl Thomas (hamstring) provided a strong hint that Chancellor (neck) isn't expected to play in Monday's game against the Falcons, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Chancellor missed Thursday's practice and isn't expected to take part Friday. Thomas is on track to return from an injury of his own, but the Seahawks still figure to be missing two standouts in the secondary -- Chancellor and Richard Sherman (Achilles) -- when they face the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Bradley McDougald could get another start at safety, this time replacing Chancellor instead of Thomas.
