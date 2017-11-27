Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Officially done for season
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Chancellor (neck) would be shut down for the remainder of the season, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
This was the expected outcome after Chancellor sustained a stinger in Week 10 that proved to be a more serious concern than the team initially anticipated. Chancellor will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, joining Richard Sherman (Achilles) as starters in the secondary who have been ruled out for the season with injuries. In addition, starting cornerback Shaquil Griffin (concussion) missed Sunday's win over the 49ers, leaving a once-fearsome defensive backfield quite vulnerable at the moment.
