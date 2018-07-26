Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Placed on reserve PUP list
Chancellor (neck) was placed on the reserve PUP list Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.
Chancellor sustained a neck injury last season, leading to his placement on the PUP list. The once great safety was a dominant player for the Seahawks, but he announced his intention to retire as a result of his injury a month ago and it's likely only a matter of time before that becomes official.
