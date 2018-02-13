Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Plans to play in 2018 if cleared

Chancellor (neck) intends to play in 2018 if he receives medical clearance from doctors to do so, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Chancellor's recent social-media activity suggested that he may be thinking about life after football, if the four-time Pro Bowler is able to pass a physical during the offseason, it appears he's willing to accept the risk of returning from a career-threatening neck injury, for which he didn't require surgery, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Per Henderson, the Seahawks at least intend to keep Chancellor on the roster in 2018 regardless of his availability, as the safety's $6.8 million base salary for the upcoming season officially became guaranteed Friday. Chancellor is under contract through 2019 and would forfeit $12 million in injury guarantees if he were to retire, so there's incentive for him to keep playing.