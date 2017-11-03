Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Questionable, but 'fine' to play
The Seahawks are listing Chancellor (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but head coach Pete Carroll relayed that the strong safety is "fine" to play in the contest, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Chancellor was a full participant in practice Friday, clearing up any concern about the four-time Pro Bowler's status. While Chancellor should be in store for a normal snap load Sunday, he'll have to adjust to a new partner in the defensive backfield, as Earl Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for the contest. Bradley McDougald is slated to pick up the start at free safety in place of Thomas.
