Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Re-ups through 2020 season
Chancellor signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension Tuesday with $25 million guaranteed, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
"I would love to retire here," Chancellor stated prior to finalizing his new deal. This is a good possibility as the veteran safety will be 33 years old at the end of his contract. Chancellor is an elite safety, logging 86 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended in 12 games, and expect him to continue to record similar numbers if he's able to stay healthy in 2017.
