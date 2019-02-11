Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Remains on roster

Chancellor (neck) likely remains unable to pass a physical, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Chancellor has a massive financial incentive to hold off on retirement, as his three-year, $36 million contract is fully guaranteed for injury. The deal runs through 2020, with Seattle unable to get out of it unless the 30-year-old eventually is able to pass a physical. Chancellor isn't expected to return to football, as the neck injury he suffered in Nov. 2017 leaves him vulnerable to an even more severe head/neck injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories