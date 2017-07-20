Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Should be fully ready for training camp

Chancellor (ankle) is expected to be "a full-go" in training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Chancellor, who needed surgery on both of his ankles this offseason to address nagging bone spurs, was able to do a lot in spring practices, but that's not surprising as his procedures were never considered very serious. However, durability is starting to become a concern for the veteran safety, who's missed at least two contests in each of the past three seasons while missing 11 total games across that span. In 12 outings last season, Chancellor racked up 86 tackles, eight PBUs, two interceptions and one forced fumble.