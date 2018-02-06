Play

Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Unlikely to retire in 2018

Chancellor (neck) is unlikely to retire this offseason, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

There hasn't been any positive development as far as Chancellor's career-threatening neck injury is concerned, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old would forfeit $12 million in guaranteed money by retiring this offseason. Meanwhile, Chancellor's cap charge would escalate from $9.6 million to $19.5 million should Seattle release him. While it's possible the two sides could come to some sort of injury settlement, there seems to be a strong possibility the veteran safety remains under contract with the Seahawks in 2018 regardless of whether he's able to play or not.

