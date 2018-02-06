Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Unlikely to retire in 2018
Chancellor (neck) is unlikely to retire this offseason, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
There hasn't been any positive development as far as Chancellor's career-threatening neck injury is concerned, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old would forfeit $12 million in guaranteed money by retiring this offseason. Meanwhile, Chancellor's cap charge would escalate from $9.6 million to $19.5 million should Seattle release him. While it's possible the two sides could come to some sort of injury settlement, there seems to be a strong possibility the veteran safety remains under contract with the Seahawks in 2018 regardless of whether he's able to play or not.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: May not play again•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Won't return Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Avoiding surgery, for now•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Officially done for season•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Expected to miss remainder of season•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....