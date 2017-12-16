Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Won't return Sunday
Chancellor (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Chancellor was expected to be placed on injured reserve in late November after head coach Pete Carroll indicated he would not return this season, so the situation is anything but simple. Until stated otherwise, the veteran safety should not be expected to return this season, but the injury evidently isn't as clear-cut as initially indicated.
