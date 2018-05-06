Seahawks' Ka'Raun White: Signs with Seattle

White signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Ed Bouchette of the Seahawks Wire reports.

White joins the Seahawks after a strong senior campaign that saw him record 1004 yards and 12 touchdowns on 61 receptions for West Virginia. He has a realistic chance at making the Seahawks final roster as a depth receiver and special teams player.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories