Seahawks' Kasen Williams: Favorite for last WR job
Williams, who led the Seahawks with four catches for 119 yards in the preseason opener Sunday, looks like the favorite for the last wide receiver spot on the roster, the Seattle Times reports.
Williams provided a highlight reel with four impressive catches, putting him in position to take advantage of injuries to his fellow receivers. Third-round pick Amara Darboh has a sternum injury and Paul Richardson suffered a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out "a while." J.D. McKissic returned kicks Sunday, but if Tyler Lockett gets healthy enough to return to that role, that's another WR spot that would open. If Williams does make the team, his role likely will be determined by the health of Richardson and/or Lockett.
