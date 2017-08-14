Williams caught all four of his targets for 119 yards in Sunday's 48-17 win over the Chargers in preseason action.

Williams' big-play ability was on display in this one, as each of his gains went for at least 28 yards. He was the most heavily-targeted player on the team as many of the regulars exited the game early in the first half. Williams will need to continue contributing at a high level to give himself a shot at making the final roster, with a plethora of talented skill players already ahead of him.