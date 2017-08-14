Play

Williams caught all four of his targets for 119 yards in Sunday's 48-17 win over the Chargers in preseason action.

Williams' big-play ability was on display in this one, as each of his gains went for at least 28 yards. He was the most heavily-targeted player on the team as many of the regulars exited the game early in the first half. Williams will need to continue contributing at a high level to give himself a shot at making the final roster, with a plethora of talented skill players already ahead of him.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories