Seahawks' Kayaune Ross: Inks deal with Seahawks

Ross signed with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

This will add some competition for a depth role in Seattle, as Ed Dickson, Nick Vannett and fourth-round pick Will Dissly appear locked into the top-three. Ross hauled in 19 passes for 286 yards at The University of Kentucky last season, but he'll need to lock down his run-blocking abilities in order to secure a roster spot.