Head coach Pete Carroll said Reynolds "lit it up" during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp.

Reynolds was able to get more looks during practice since top wideout Doug Baldwin was given a day of rest. The 23-year-old receiver hasn't suited up for a game since being picked by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. It was the first day of minicamp, so it's too early to make predictions on where Reynolds could fit in, but Carroll said he'll be given a good shot. With Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Brandon Marshall, and Jaron Brown looking like locks for the top spots, however, it's likely Reynolds won't rise past a depth role.

