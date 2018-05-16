Seahawks' Keenan Reynolds: Inks deal with Seattle
Reynolds signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reynolds' best bet to land a roster spot could come through the kick returning game. During his time at Navy, Reynolds rushed and passed for over 4,500 yards.
