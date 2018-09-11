Seahawks' Keenan Reynolds: Promoted to active roster
Reynolds was added to Seattle's active roster Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Reynolds was added to the 53-man roster in the wake of Doug Baldwin (knee)'s injury. The 23-year-old hasn't suited up for a regular season game since being picked by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but could be in line for limited offensive snaps in the near future. Reynolds will compete for targets behind Tyler Lockett, Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown.
