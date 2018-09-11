Reynolds was added to Seattle's active roster Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reynolds was added to the 53-man roster in the wake of Doug Baldwin (knee)'s injury. The 23-year-old hasn't suited up for a regular season game since being picked by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but could be in line for limited offensive snaps in the near future. Reynolds will compete for targets behind Tyler Lockett, Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...