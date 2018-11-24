Reynolds signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Reynolds has been on Seattle's practice squad since being waived in mid-October, and returns to the team with top wide receiver Doug Baldwin battling a groin injury. The 30-year-old was active for two games during his earlier stint with the team and played 21 offensive snaps, and is unlikely to be significantly involved offensively this time around.

