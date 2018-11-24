Seahawks' Keenan Reynolds: Rejoins Seahawks
Reynolds signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Reynolds has been on Seattle's practice squad since being waived in mid-October, and returns to the team with top wide receiver Doug Baldwin battling a groin injury. The 30-year-old was active for two games during his earlier stint with the team and played 21 offensive snaps, and is unlikely to be significantly involved offensively this time around.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...